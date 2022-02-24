MESQUITE, Nev. — Richie "Lou" Lynn Hogue, 76, died Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Mesquite, Nevada. Lou was born in Clayton, New Mexico on Dec. 24, 1945, to Harold “Rex” and Joe Ann Davis Jones. On Oct. 24, 1965, she married her high school sweetheart, Jimmey Forest Hogue in Baker, Montana.

Born a Christmas Eve baby, Lou would shine brighter than any holiday lights throughout her life. As a child, Lou lived in several small towns relocating for her dad's work. They settled in Plevna, MT during her high school years where Lou met Jim, the love of her life. Lou was on the cheerleading squad and Jim played for the Plevna Cougars basketball team. They were the picture-perfect high school couple.

After graduating from high school, Lou chased her dream of starting her family in Billings, MT and raising their two daughters. In those years of raising her girls, Lou also graduated from cosmetology school and would spend time creating beautiful hair for friends and family. Later in her career, Lou was trained as a teller and loan officer at American Bank for over 20 years.

Lou loved spending time with her family and friends, creating holiday meals and traditions and keeping her home sparkling clean and organized. If a country song came on, Lou was the first to start the singing and dance party. When the five grandkids came into this world, Nana was their biggest support and fan. She was love from her core- their most beautiful Nana.

Survivors include her love of over 56 years, Jimmey; Daughters: Kelley (Craig) Dobbs of Seattle, WA; Jamie (Lane) Scelzi of Bozeman, MT; Five grandchildren: Katie, Emily, Jordan, Harry, and Nolan; Sister Mary (Doug) Napton of Glendive, MT and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister, Joy, and one teenage brother, Paul “Kelly”.

“So, we'll sing, Hallelujah. You were an angel in the shape of our mom. When we fell down, you'd be there holding us up. Spread your wings as you go. And when God took you back, he said Hallelujah, you're home.”

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Friends and family are invited to sign our online guest book at www.virginvalleymortuary.com.