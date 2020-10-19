Rick Allan Becker, 61, of Plentywood died at his home on Oct. 13, 2020, from natural causes.
Memorial services for Rick Becker will be conducted 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 at the Fulkerson Funeral Home of Plentywood with Pastor Brandon Smithson officiating. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, family and friends are requested to wear masks at the service. Cremation has taken place. Fulkerson Funeral Home of Plentywood has charge of arrangements: read the complete obituary, post remembrances, send cards and flowers online at www.fulkersonsplentywood.com
