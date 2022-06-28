 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rick Burghardt

Rick Burghardt passed away on Saturday, June 25. He is survived by Liza Strietmatter; their beautiful daughter, Surrena Burghardt; sister, Sue (Bob) Botnen; and all of his wonderful friends.

There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, July 2 at Gordys at 1 p.m. Full obituary on cfgbillings.com.

