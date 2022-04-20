Rick Ewing, 72, of Red Lodge Montana, passed away on April 4 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Rick was born in Red Lodge, Montana to Walter and Lola Ewing. He grew up with his brothers Jesse Lee and Michael Dean along with his sisters Theresa Kokkeler and Patty Miner.
Rick was a star athlete in anything he did. If you asked him he still holds records in Montana that will never be broken. He worked for Las Vegas Paving for over 40 years. Being a kind and dependable father was of the utmost importance to Rick and he certainly did not disappoint when it came to wholeheartedly loving his family.
Rick is survived by his sons: Cheyenne and Chris; daughters: Denverly Grant, Dallas Ewing and Ashlee Anderson. He was a wonderful grandfather to nine and an amazing great grandfather to five.
The funeral services will be held at Belfry High School gymnasium on April 23rd at 10 a.m. with interment at Belfry cemetery, followed by a luncheon in the Belfry High School Cafeteria.
Smith Olcott Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.