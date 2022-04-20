Rick Ewing, 72, of Red Lodge Montana, passed away on April 4 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Rick was born in Red Lodge, Montana to Walter and Lola Ewing. He grew up with his brothers Jesse Lee and Michael Dean along with his sisters Theresa Kokkeler and Patty Miner.

Rick was a star athlete in anything he did. If you asked him he still holds records in Montana that will never be broken. He worked for Las Vegas Paving for over 40 years. Being a kind and dependable father was of the utmost importance to Rick and he certainly did not disappoint when it came to wholeheartedly loving his family.

Rick is survived by his sons: Cheyenne and Chris; daughters: Denverly Grant, Dallas Ewing and Ashlee Anderson. He was a wonderful grandfather to nine and an amazing great grandfather to five.

The funeral services will be held at Belfry High School gymnasium on April 23rd at 10 a.m. with interment at Belfry cemetery, followed by a luncheon in the Belfry High School Cafeteria.

Smith Olcott Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.