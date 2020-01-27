Rick Walter passed away peacefully in his home Jan. 23, 2020 at the age of 74. Born Dec. 12, 1945 in Billings to Harvey and Phyllis Walter, Ricky Lynn was the youngest of four siblings. He graduated from Lavina High School in 1964 then enlisted in the Army. He served his country from 1964 to 1970, including a tour in Vietnam. He was honorably discharged in 1970. He then worked in a warehouse in Havre, as a surveyor for the State of Montana in Cutbank, for the railroad in Harlowton, then transferred to Rock Springs WY. He spent some time mining for gold in Alaska and in the oilfield as a driver and dispatcher before settling in to a career with the BLM. He retired after 21 years of service.