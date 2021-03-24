Rick Zier

Rick Zier left this earth and passed into heaven on March 19 at the age of 67.

Peter Richard 'Rick' Zier was born on Oct. 12, 1953 to Rose M. Zier and Fred Zier of Hardin, Montana. He spent his childhood in the Crow Agency area with siblings Dori (Arntz), Ted, and Brenda (Fenner) and graduated from Hardin High School in 1972. From there he immediately entered into one of his true passions in life, rodeo.

After being warned that bareback riding was too dangerous, Rick and his brother Ted opted to pursue a much safer career in bull riding. He had success in rodeo as the Great Falls Circuit Finals Champion in 1979 and that same year finished ranked in the top 30 and was invited to the George Paul Memorial in Del Rio, Texas.

Rick wed Kristine (Roen) in 1982. Though they would later divorce, they welcomed their only child Joshua in 1987. With the rodeo days behind him, Rick began working toward a bachelor's degree in Business Administration Information Systems from Eastern Montana College. He graduated in 1991 and shortly thereafter moved to Colorado Springs and eventually the Denver area. He remained in Colorado until his retirement to Greybull, Wyoming in 2017. We are forever grateful for the later years he was able to enjoy close to friends and family.