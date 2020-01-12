Riley passed away peacefully in the arms of her mom and dad on Jan. 7, 2020. Riley Lucinda Knickerbocker was born on Sept. 13, 2012 to the proud parents Nick and Jessica Knickerbocker. On Feb. 5, 2015 she became a big sister to her brother Blake who she loved fiercely and will be a big sister to Kassidy due in May.
Riley was the best big sister, daughter and friend anyone could ask for. She was always willing to help and loved to play teacher and help others to read and write. Riley absolutely loved music of every genre and she would jam out to it every chance she had. Along with music Riley loved to dance! She was always the first one on the dance floor at any wedding alongside her daddy and the last one off. If Riley was anything it was a daddy’s girl all the way. She loved to be wherever he was and help build things and help with yard work. She also loved to do arts and crafts and plan out girl scout meetings with her mom. They loved to bake together and of course go shopping.
Fly high baby girl we love you forever and always.
Riley is preceded in death by her uncle Chris Knickerbocker and grandpa Wayne Sargent.
Riley is survived by her parents Nick and Jessica; brother Blake and baby sister Kassidy; grandparents Bob and Connie Knickerbocker, Matt and Leslie Knickerbocker all of Huntley; Jerry and Debbie Newhouse, Justin (Courtney) Newhouse and Jeremy Newhouse, all of Billings; cousins Justin, Murry, Trey, Aubree and Emmett of Huntley, and Tiffany, Cooper, Wyatt and Konner Newhouse of Billings.
There will be a public viewing of Riley on Saturday January 11 from 2-8 p.m. at Smith Funeral Chapel on 27th and a Celebration of life on Jan. 18 at 11 a.m. at Harvest Church.
