It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Rita Ann Mauger, on Sept. 7, 2020, after a long fight with Alzheimer's and dementia. Rita was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend to all whose lives she touched. She was 86 years old.

Rita was born on March 18, 1934, in Chapin, Idaho, to the late Harlan Percy Burnside and Mary Marjorie Misner. She was the oldest of three children; both siblings preceded her in death. Rita was also preceded in death by Alfred Leroy Kamps, Larry Peters and Wallace (Wally) Mauger and her youngest son, Bill Kamps.

Rita is survived by her children, Colleen Dahl, Dean Kamps (Terri), Marge Lemon (Jo), Deb Schmidt (Tony), Wanda Schiedermayer (Scott), Florence Phillips (Stacy) and Aarah Vandale (Steve). She leaves behind 26 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

‘To know her was to love her.' She was always happy and wearing a smile on her face. She was a beautiful lady, generous to a fault, an avid reader, artistic, a patient teacher, a skilled cook, and a faithful friend. Some of the many things she enjoyed in life were cooking for her family and friends, baking mouthwatering cinnamon rolls, cookies and breads, fishing, camping, rafting, creating wonderful art pieces, genealogy, and serving in the temple.