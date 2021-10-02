Rita Ann Woracek Heizer died peacefully at home on Sept. 9, 2021 after a short decline in health. Known for her generous spirit and passion for the theatre and the betterment of the Billings community, she will be remembered not only for her presence on the stage but for the many contributions she made to the League of Women Voters, the Moss Mansion, Friendship House, Al-Anon, the Billings Clinic, and Billings Studio Theatre, her 'second home.' Although she often had a leading role on stage at Billings Studio Theatre, she worked quietly behind the scenes in many endeavors by giving advice and financial backing to efforts she believed in.

Rita was born in White Plains, New York, on Jan. 24, 1932, and played the piano from the age of 3. She graduated from Oberlin College in Oberlin, Ohio, with a degree in English literature. It was there that she met her late husband, John Heizer. After living in Boston, where John attended medical school, and Los Angeles, where he completed surgical residency, they moved to Billings where John set up the first cardiac care unit in Montana. Rita was a supportive wife and involved mother of four children. She was heavily involved in school activities and spent 13 years as an elected member of the Billings School Board. Rita lived her beliefs through riding a bicycle to save energy long before such activities were popular. She also, despite trepidation, learned to fly a single-engine plane.