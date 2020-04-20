Rita Frances (Kachelmeier) Nichols
0 entries

Rita Frances (Kachelmeier) Nichols

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Rita Frances (Kachelmeier) Nichols

Rita Frances (Kachelmeier) Nichols

Rita Nichols, 96, passed away April 16, 2020, in Bozeman, Montana. She was born April 21, 1923, in Slinger, Wisconsin. Rita married Louis Robert Nichols in 1952 in Billings, Montana. A celebration of life is planned for later. For a longer obituary and to leave memories or condolences visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com

To plant a tree in memory of Rita Nichols as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News