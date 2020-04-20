Rita Frances (Kachelmeier) Nichols

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Rita Nichols, 96, passed away April 16, 2020, in Bozeman, Montana. She was born April 21, 1923, in Slinger, Wisconsin. Rita married Louis Robert Nichols in 1952 in Billings, Montana. A celebration of life is planned for later. For a longer obituary and to leave memories or condolences visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com