Rita Lindblom
Rita began the First Chapter of her life on May 17, 1929, when she was born to parents, Arthur and Hazel (Miller) Forman. She joined older brother Art and oldest sister Carol. Soon another sister, Louise joined the family and made it complete. The family enjoyed a great Midwestern life-style in Wahpeton, North Dakota. Rita graduated from high school in Wahpeton and then attended the North Dakota State School of Science. After she received her certificate as linotype operator, she moved to Plentywood, where she accepted a job with The Plentywood Herald.
It was in Plentywood that she met Chester 'Chet' Lindblom and the most Significant Chapter of her life unfolded. Rita and Chet were married in 1949. To this union were born a daughter, Karen, and a son, Brad. The entire family enjoyed working and living on the family farm near Outlook. As a young farm couple, they made many lifelong friends in the Outlook community. When the farm equipment was silent in the winter months, Rita and Chet traveled extensively to many international destinations. Rita was also employed by the Land Insurance Company and was a manager at the Montana State Liquor Store in Plentywood for several years. In 1993, Rita and Chet moved to Plentywood to make their home. She was a lifelong member of the Plentywood Lutheran Church. Rita was also an active member of the VFW Auxiliary and the Montana Democratic Party for her entire adult life. In her retirement years, she also enjoyed spending time at The Golden Years Club in Plentywood; and also by placing bids while a member of the Plentywood ladies bridge club.
The Happiest Chapter of Rita's life was spending special moments with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and of being proud of their many accomplishments.
Rita's Final Chapter of her life ended on July 23, 2020, due to metastatic breast cancer. Rita was a 'super trooper' through the five-year battle. She was preceded in death by Chet, her husband of 64 years; and her sister, Carol. Rita is survived by daughter, Karen Stone (Randy), Billings; and son, Brad Lindblom (Verlane), Plentywood/Billings; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by brother, Art Forman and sister, Louise Bakken, both from North Dakota.
It was her wish to have no memorial service. Her family will have a private Celebration of Life scheduled for a later date.
Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.
