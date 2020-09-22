Rita McGovern

We lived and grew up in the big old Hollecker House, next to the Yellowstone River. Mom and Dad were always there to support and love us in our varied adventures and activities. Somehow, Mom and Dad made each of us feel special, we knew they had our backs. Our Dad was a character and to us kids his word was law, and Mom the shrewd negotiator. One absolute rule was no hard baseball playing in the front yard because of the picture windows. Returning from a week-long Canadian fishing trip, even Dad had to laugh when he saw the taped-up picture window. The big jagged glass cracks were taped, and Mom had the perpetrator spell out ‘Hi Dad!' in big letters! Smooth move, Mom! I think they did a great job with us kids. They saw to it that we all graduated from college, none of us, to my knowledge, ever spent a night in jail and they stressed the two most important things: they gave us the gift of family and the gift of faith. It binds us together and strengthens us to this day.