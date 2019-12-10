Our father was an ornery s.o.b. who loved to kill stuff and drink gin.
On Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, Rob Cline loving husband and father, passed away at age 72. Rob was born on April 30, 1947 in Billings to Jack and Madge Cline. On August 11, 1997, he married Shirley Ann Schieffer; living their best life in Billings while traveling the world.
Rob had a passion for hunting and shooting and was widely recognized for being a crack shot. He also loved to travel, and he combined his two favorite hobbies to create extraordinary adventures.
He was known for his quick wit, his infectious laugh, and his kind and adventurous spirit.
Rob was preceded in death by his father, Jack, and his mother, Madge. He is survived by his wife Shirley, his three children, Brett, Marcus and River and sisters Deb Hess and Janet Platt. He was also a loved uncle and grand father to seven grand kids.
A memorial service will be held this summer as that was his favorite time of year to be in the sun and out shooting.
