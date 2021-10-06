Rob Stephens

Rob had a wonderful sense of adventure. He was always dreaming of the next big opportunity or looking for ways to improve the ones he had. He was fun, playful, and exhibited a boyish enthusiasm at the prospect of any new quest, like moving his family to Montana each summer for 5 years so his children could experience the joy of country living, or whisking his dad off to Alaska for a 3-day salmon fishing trip with little to no planning. He was never put off by a set-back, never deterred by defeat, but always ready to rally and revise his plans as necessary. When faced with a problem, Rob never gave up. He exhausted every resource he had to resolve the issue himself. He believed in the value of hard work, determination, persistence, and faith, attributes he often accredited to the male influences in his life, not only his father, but also men like Uncle Gerhart, Grandpa Walborn, and his stepfather, Ralph Wright. These traits served him well throughout his life, perhaps especially in pursuit of the love of his life, Pam, whom Rob had met during Trigonometry at Senior High School at the beginning of his sophomore year. While Rob was completely smitten at first sight, Pam was reticent, resisting Rob's charms all the way through college, determined to chase her own career aspirations, which took her to Washington DC.

Meanwhile, Rob graduated from MSU with a bachelor's degree in finance and began his aviation career. He started out, as most professional pilots do, as a flight instructor. He worked for his Uncle Gerhart crop dusting for a summer and then worked his way into an air cargo company. He used to recall that he walked into the office after being denied the job to ask if he could simply sit in on the training process for free, so that when a position opened up, he would be ahead of the game. The owner was so impressed, he hired Rob on the spot. He was hired by Rocky Mountain Airways in 1989, a company contracted to Continental Express where he received a Continental Airlines seniority number, a very important milestone in the airline industry. In 1994, Rob was hired onto Continental Airlines as a Flight Engineer on the B727. His career was not linear. However, he proved highly adept at navigating the complexities of a career with the airlines. Later, Rob took a leave of absence from Continental, got picked up by UPS, hated the schedule, quit, then got hired by Delta Airlines in the mid-90s. He eventually realized this schedule would not work for him either—long trips and commuting were keeping him from his family, which Rob could not accept. He left Delta and returned to Continental in the late 90s where he flew as a First Officer and then a Captain on the B737 for most of his career. He stayed at Continental, now United, keeping his job through catastrophic industry setbacks like 9/11 and the 2008 Recession. Rob took great pride in his career and ability as an aviator. He always stood a bit higher, shoulders back and chest out, when he left the house for the airport in uniform. He was confident but humble in his abilities. He once said, “I am good at what I do but lots of others are better, even if in one different way. And so, I know I have to keep trying. And that's part of the fun.”