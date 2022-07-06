Robbin Lynn Ostrum passed away peacefully at the age of 71 with family by her side on June 28th. Robbin was a loving person who cared deeply about her family.
She is preceded in death by her mother Shirley; father, George; and sister, Susan. She is survived in death by her daughter, Rebecca; and grandson, Lincoln. She will missed greatly by many family and friends.
A private service will be held.
