Robbin Lynn Ostrum

Robbin Lynn Ostrum passed away peacefully at the age of 71 with family by her side on June 28th. Robbin was a loving person who cared deeply about her family.

She is preceded in death by her mother Shirley; father, George; and sister, Susan. She is survived in death by her daughter, Rebecca; and grandson, Lincoln. She will missed greatly by many family and friends.

A private service will be held.

