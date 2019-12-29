On the 3rd of Nov., 1937 Robert A. Lowman (Bob) was born in Edgar, Montana, to Jess and Emma Lowman, the third of nine children. Bob passed away peacefully in Billings on the 22nd of Dec., 2019.
Bob met the love of his life Marlene Taylor in 1955 when her and her family moved to Bridger. Their married life began in Bridger and in 1969 moved to Park City where they purchased their first home and started a family. Bob and Marlene had four children; Sharyll, Sheri, Gary, and Mark.
Bob is figured to have worked in the Billings construction industry since about 1956. He purchased his own construction company in 1977 named Yellowstone Acoustics; the company specialized in interior finish for mostly commercial construction.
Bob was very involved in his community. He participated in almost all boards he could including the fire department of which he retired, the school board, sewer and cemetery boards. He was known for offering a helping hand to anyone who needed one. He always stayed busy finding projects around his place or around town.
If anyone knew Bob they would tell you he was a hard-working person who dedicated his being to his family, friends, and community. He also enjoyed telling stories from years past. Bob also loved the outdoors; especially hunting. It was always a passion of his not only because it was something he liked doing but also because it provided for his family. This was something that he was very proud of.
Bob is survived by his daughter Sheri Lowman and son Mark Lowman (Karla); daughter-in-law Tammy Lowman; grandchildren Josh Vetter (Gretchen), Brooke Lowman, Tarin Barta (James), Callie Muir (Robert), and Taylor Jo Lowman; great-grandchildren Garrett Vetter, Kaide Muir, Jett Barta, Brody Muir, and Collin Muir; and his faithful companion his pup Dutchess. He is also survived by sisters Pat Wood, Jeanette Lowman, Evelyn Hine (Ray); brother Arnie Lowman; in-law Donna Miles of Clarkson, Washington; and many other nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents Jess and Emma Lowman; his daughter Sharyll; son Gary; wife Marlene; brothers Bill, Archie, and Albert; sister Dorothy Vetter (Jerry); and in-laws Ruth Miles, Nadine Johnson, Robert Taylor, and Julie DePue.
A celebration of life ceremony with be held on Jan. 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Smith Downtown Chapel, located at 925 S. 27th St, Billings, MT.
In lieu of flowers, memorials could be made to the Special K Ranch at 34 Special K Lane, Columbus, MT 59019.
