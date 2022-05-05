 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Robert Allen "Bob" Smith

  • 0
Robert Allen "Bob" Smith

Robert Allen "Bob" Smith, 90, of Nye, passed away on March 7, in Billings.

Vigil services will be at 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 13, at St. Michael's Church in Absarokee. A funeral mass will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 14, at St. Michael's Church in Absarokee. Graveside services with military honors will be at 1 p.m. Monday, May 16, at Calvary Cemetery in Billings.

Please refer to www.michelottisawyers.com to read full obituary, leave condolences and view complete service information.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Move it! Here's what to throw out if you're moving

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News