Robert Allen "Bob" Smith, 90, of Nye, passed away on March 7, in Billings.
Vigil services will be at 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 13, at St. Michael's Church in Absarokee. A funeral mass will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 14, at St. Michael's Church in Absarokee. Graveside services with military honors will be at 1 p.m. Monday, May 16, at Calvary Cemetery in Billings.
