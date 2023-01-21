Robert Anthony Zarbock, 52, passed away at home on December 30, 2022, with family by his side, after a long battle with cancer. Robert was born December 4, 1970, in Denver CO, to Sharon and Paul Zarbock. Robert enjoyed many things including sports, camping, fishing, bodybuilding, and spending time with family. Softball was his passion in his younger years and bodybuilding was his passion as an adult. From a very young age, Robert was known to have an amazing work ethic and a passion for his work. This led him on the path from being a manager to becoming an owner of the three Little Caesars Pizza stores and Edible Arrangements store in Billings, MT.