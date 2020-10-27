Robert Ardell Nelson went to be with his heavenly father on Oct. 22, 2020. Robert (Bob) was born in Billings, Montana Dec. 21, 1965, to Soren (Ardell) and Donna Jo Nelson, the youngest of four children.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father and is survived by his siblings, Bill Nelson, Sue Murphy and Patti Gordon. Bob was raised in Billings and spent time on the family farm working and enjoying outdoor activities. He received an Associate degree in Automotive Science Technology from Billings Technical College and later, a Bachelor of Science degree in Structural Construction Engineering, from Montana State University, Bozeman. Bob designed highways for Montana Department of Transportation and other engineering firms, then worked for Safelite in Billings.
Bob's humor and presence will be greatly missed by his family and friends. A full obituary may be found at smithfuneralchapels.com. Bob's Life Celebration will be announced later.
