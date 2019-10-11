Robert B. Jurovich, 88, beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away peacefully on Oct. 3, 2019. Bob, selflessly and humbly lived his life with his wife and best friend, Audrey, by his side. Robert, born in Washoe, Montana, was the fourth child of Velisha and Angeline (Kapor) Jurovich. He grew up in Bridger, and later graduated from the University of Montana. He was drafted into the Korean War and served in Incheon, South Korea. He returned, and met his wife, Audrey, where they raised their four children on the west end of Billings. Robert was one of the founding partners of Juro’s Pharmacy in 1959 and passed on the business to three of his local children where he continued to stop in and ‘work a bit’ until just a few months ago. He said he never felt bad about ‘having to go to work’ because he was helping people who were struggling with their health, and that gave him a real purpose. He thoroughly enjoyed working with his family and loved talking shop with them. Bob was known for his quiet and supporting mannerisms, genuine interest in people, and dry sense of humor.
Bob loved the outdoors. He shared this passion with his brothers, children, grandchildren and lifelong friend Lee Lemke through many camping, fishing and hunting trips. Bob and Audrey enjoyed attending many high school and college sporting events as well as road trips on the back roads of Montana with their friends Lee and Delores Lemke. Bob could spot wildlife miles away and identify trees and flowers to the surprise of many. He and his wife enjoyed attending Audubon talks and also the birds that frequented their feeders.
Bob’s love and dedication to his family was evident in his giving of his time and resources wherever he could. He raised his family at Mayflower Congregational Church where they were charter members, involved with Habitat for Humanity, Interfaith Hospitality Network and on the Board for Prairie Towers. He was a huge fan of each of his grandchildren with all their varying interests, and attended an EXTRAORDINARY amount of sporting, music, and other activities to support them.
Bob was an avid reader and stayed abreast of world news and the people and places he encountered. He enjoyed square dancing with his wife and attending music and theatre events, especially when they involved his sons or grandchildren. Bob enjoyed both gardening and cooking and the standing joke of any questionable leftovers in the refrigerator was, ‘Give it to Grandpa, he’ll make soup out of it!’
Bob shared his heritage of being of Yugoslavian descent and loved a good Sarma meal and a great game of Pinochle. Zivio Blagoje!
He is survived by his wife Audrey Jurovich; his children, Janna Jurovich, Amy Rients (Randy), Dan Jurovich (Susan), Mark Jurovich (Pam); and grandchildren, Kylie Smith, Carter Rients, Taylor Rients, Blythe Rients, Chloe Jurovich, Quinn Jurovich, David Jurovich, Anna Jurovich, and Ryan Jurovich; brother, Eugene Jurovich (Dolores); sister, Bernice See (Don) and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents Velisha and Angeline Jurovich; brothers, George and Peter Jurovich.
A memorial service and celebration of Bob’s life will be held on Friday, October 18 at 10:30am at 2940 Poly Drive, Billings, Montana.
In memory of Bob, the family asks that donations be made to Mayflower Congregational Church or the Montana Audubon Society.
