Robert "Bob" Kappel, 79, of Park City, MT, passed away February 17th surrounded by loved ones.
Service will be held Monday, February 27th, at Smith's Funeral Chapel: 304 34th St West, Billings MT, at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at the Park City Cemetery and the reception will be held at the Park City Civic Center.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The Special K Ranch – 34 Special K Lane, Columbus MT 59019, or to St. Jude Hospital - 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
