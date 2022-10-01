 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Robert "Bob" Armstrong

Robert"Bob"' Armstrong, 81, of Big Timber passed away Sunday September 18 at his home.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday Oct. 8 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Big Timber, graveside services will follow at 2 p.m. at Shorthill Cemetery, south of Livingston.

For the full obituary or to leave condolences for the family, please visit www.stenbergfuneralhome.com.

