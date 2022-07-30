Robert "Bob" Bawden was born November 8, 1956 in Billings, Montana to John and Joan "Jo" Bawden, and passed away peacefully at home in Culbertson, Montana on June 15, at age 65. Bob joined the Navy after graduating from Senior High in Billings in 1975, and was trained as a medic. He was an original plank owner of the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower carrier, and spent 4 years in the Navy before being honorably discharged. He then worked at Billings Deaconess as a surgical tech. Later, he attended EMC in Billings and obtained a degree in Human Services, which allowed him to work with at-risk youth. In 1990, he married Elaine (Hoye) Bawden, and they had two children, Hannah and Joseph. He took great pride in being the primary caretaker of the home, among his many other roles. He loved food and cooking, a joy which he shared with his kids. Bob was always reading, averaging 3-4 books per week.
He is survived by his wife; and his two children. He is also survived by siblings: Jack (Patti Nelson) Bawden, Kay (Dale) Grosulak, Julie (Scott) Slotsve, Mary Jo (Bruce) Zwang; three nieces; and two nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Bette.
No services were held per his request. He donated his body to the WWAMI Medical Education Program in Bozeman, Montana, the program his daughter attended.
