Robert 'Bob' Bennett, Sr.

Robert Bennett, Sr. was born in 1934 in Evanston, Illinois, to parents William and Maureen Bennett. He died Sept. 13, 2020, after falling ill with COVID-19. He was a graduate of Evanston Township HS, CU Boulder, and earned a masters from Western Montana College. He served in the US Army for two years. Bob began teaching in Hardin, Montana, in 1959 where he met and married his wife Barbara, and gained a stepdaughter Patricia. Bob and Barbara had two more children, Ann and Robert, Jr. Bob retired in 2003 after 44 years of teaching math and coaching basketball, golf, and football.