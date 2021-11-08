 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Robert (Bob) Bruce Williams
0 entries

Robert (Bob) Bruce Williams

  • 0

In Loving Memory

Sept. 7, 1952 — Oct. 24, 2021

Bob Williams (69) passed away at his home in Billings on Oct. 24, 2021. Bob was born in Billings and graduated from Billings West High School in 1970 where he excelled at long distance running. Bob served his country and was an Army Veteran. Bob was a life-long voracious reader and enjoyed playing his bass guitar. Bob was a kind person and had a deep love for animals. Bob is survived by his brother (Raymond) Scott and sister Jena (Jan). Bob leaves many caring friends, who along with his family, will miss him very much.

Look to Facebook for pending details for a Celebration of Life.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News