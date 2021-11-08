Robert (Bob) Bruce Williams

Bob Williams (69) passed away at his home in Billings on Oct. 24, 2021. Bob was born in Billings and graduated from Billings West High School in 1970 where he excelled at long distance running. Bob served his country and was an Army Veteran. Bob was a life-long voracious reader and enjoyed playing his bass guitar. Bob was a kind person and had a deep love for animals. Bob is survived by his brother (Raymond) Scott and sister Jena (Jan). Bob leaves many caring friends, who along with his family, will miss him very much.