Robert ‘Bob’ Herbert Woods

Bob and Margareta were very involved with the wonderful Hysham community for 20 years. They participated in many activities involving their three grandchildren Abbey, Brooke and Hunter, who loved cleaning rooms at the motel and played many heated games of Rummikub together! Bob and Margareta became ‘snow birds' traveling to Yuma, AZ in the winter and enjoyed 15 years at Gila MT RV Park where Bob acquired a passion for shuffleboard! He always loved the USA vs. Canada championships and never missed a chance to shuffle!

They re-retired in 2016 moving to the ‘Villa' in Forsyth and so enjoyed the active community Forsyth had to offer and spent many hours at the senior citizens center and First Baptist Church. At a family function at the ranch, Bob discovered the game of cornhole and became obsessed with becoming an above average player! He practiced and organized a league at First Baptist Church which also included a bible study and wonderful fellowship. We all loved his enthusiasm and active lifestyle! Bob was an avid Red Sox fan and loved the Denver Broncos as well!