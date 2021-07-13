Robert 'Bob' J. Roberts

In his youth, Bob was raised on a ranch. After Bob and Donna married, he worked construction at Yellowtail Dam. He then took a job as a mechanic at Holeman Diesel. Later, Bob worked at AC Industrial as an equipment salesman. In 1978, Bob was offered the Vermeer Dealership in the state of Washington. He later added the Montana dealership, and eventually added Utah and Idaho to his business territory, too. It was at the time he added the Montana store that his son, Berry, joined him in business. He spent the rest of his life working alongside his son, making a successful career in selling construction equipment.

Bob loved his motor sports, including snowmobiling, riding his Harley, and later his side-by-sides. He created many memories snowmobiling in Cooke City, riding his side-by-sides in the mountains and sand dunes, and putting miles on his Harley with his large group of friends, whom he spent most of his time with. In his later life, Bob took up a hobby with woodworking and enjoyed making one-of-a-kind gifts for the many special people in his life. Many of his days started with breakfast at the café with friends and a day's work at Vermeer. Bob loved to tell stories, and was a fount of knowledge about ranching and cowboying. It was apparent how much Bob loved his life, as he had a smile that would light up the room when he shared his stories with those around him. Beyond his love for exhilarating fun, Bob had a special love for his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was very proud of each and every one of them and cherished every occasion that included their presence.