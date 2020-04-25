× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Robert “Bob” J. Stricker, 86, passed away peacefully at his home on April 21, 2020 after a long illness, surrounded by his loved ones. One of seven children born to German and Russian immigrants, he was born on April 10, 1934 in Edgar, MT. In many ways, Bob's life began when he met the love of his life while attending Fromberg High. It was love-at-first-sight for Robert Stricker and Barbara Jean Hogge, whose dancing made everyone stop and stare. After marrying on May 8, 1954, Bob & Barb began their life together in Billings, MT.

Bob then attended Billings Business College, earning his degree in Accounting. He was the Friday night bartender at the Labor Temple, where Ironworkers Local 708 would hold their union meetings. They often referred to him as “Cab Driver” as he would give rides home to the more impaired members. He later found his calling when he himself became a member as an iron and steel worker for Empire Steel. A hard-working father of five sons and four daughters, Bob's children and grandchildren would remember him coming home with his metal lunchbox, arms often nicked or bandaged from welding. He continued as a steel worker until his retirement in 1997.