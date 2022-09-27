Robert "Bob" Keller

Life was a beautiful ride for Robert "Bob" Devero Keller. He passed away September 24 in Lewistown, Montana with his family by his side

Bob leaves behind Gloria Dengel Keller, his wife of 60 years; daughter, Robin Fisk; grandson, Ryan Fisk; twin brother, Bill Keller; Mike and Leda McReynolds; Angie and Cameron Berger and their children Jake, Ian and Leona; Sarah and Chris Aamold; Kelly and Kyle Chambers; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Susan Keller Muether; nephew, John Muether, Jr.; brother-in law and sister-in law, Georgia Dengel Mitchell and Ron Mitchell.

Graveside Services with Military Honors will be held at the Lewistown City Cemetery, Saturday, October 8th, at 3 p.m.

Arrangements are under the care of Creel Funeral Home. Bob's family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com.