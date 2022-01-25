Robert (Bob) Kenyon passed away Jan. 12, 2022 due to the Wuhan Lab virus, COVID 19. Bob was born Nov. 17, 1956 in Billings, the first child of Jack B. and Dona Kenyon. The family lived in Columbus until a job move with the Montana Highway Patrol took them to Shelby, MT. In 1971 the family moved to Billings with another job transfer.

Bob completed high school at Billings Senior and left for the Air Force in the fall of 1975. Bob served in Germany, England, Turkey, and Little Rock Air Force Base as a pneudraulic systems repairman on F-4 Phantom, F-111, and C-130 aircraft. Bob returned to Billings in the fall of 1979. He eventually achieved a degree in History from Eastern Montana College. On Oct. 2, 1992 Bob married Vickie Matz. Bob worked most of his life in warehouse shipping and receiving for several area businesses. At the time of his passing he was working the receiving dock for Billings Clinic.