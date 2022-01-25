Robert (Bob) Kenyon passed away Jan. 12, 2022 due to the Wuhan Lab virus, COVID 19. Bob was born Nov. 17, 1956 in Billings, the first child of Jack B. and Dona Kenyon. The family lived in Columbus until a job move with the Montana Highway Patrol took them to Shelby, MT. In 1971 the family moved to Billings with another job transfer.
Bob completed high school at Billings Senior and left for the Air Force in the fall of 1975. Bob served in Germany, England, Turkey, and Little Rock Air Force Base as a pneudraulic systems repairman on F-4 Phantom, F-111, and C-130 aircraft. Bob returned to Billings in the fall of 1979. He eventually achieved a degree in History from Eastern Montana College. On Oct. 2, 1992 Bob married Vickie Matz. Bob worked most of his life in warehouse shipping and receiving for several area businesses. At the time of his passing he was working the receiving dock for Billings Clinic.
Bob kept a close circle of family and friends. He was always available if you needed a hand. Bob was a true patriot, enjoyed riding street motorcycles, computers, firearms, and enjoyed building military models. His knowledge of history always provided conversational opportunities. Bob had received Jesus Christ as his Savior and he assisted in a church start in the Canyon Creek area. Bob's dry sense of humor, strange wit, and knowledge of history will be forever missed. We are happy he was with us in discovering, locating and visiting the old homestead of our great grandparents last summer.
Bob is survived by his wife Vickie, mother Dona (Ken) Sherlock, brother Jack S. (Donna) Kenyon, Donna's son Ryan (Holly) Levine , Sister LeAnne (Nick) Tibesar, Vickie's Daughter Kim, Kim's two sons Blake and Jordan, two nephews Noah Tibesar and Adam(Ryan) Tibesar, two nieces Kobi Kenyon and Emily (David) Diedrich, and his lifelong best and close friend Jim Hellinger. Bob was preceded in death by his father.
A remembrance has been planned.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.