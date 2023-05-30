Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

BILLINGS - Robert "Bob" Lee Wanner, 68, passed away surrounded by loved ones after a fast and aggressive battle with melanoma. He is now free of the pain and suffering that consumed him in the last few months of his life. We are at peace knowing he is walking the elk woods in heaven and dancing the night away with his wife, Darlene.

Bob was born in September of 1954 at the Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls, Montana to Don and LaDonna Wanner. He was the oldest of his siblings; Debbie (Keith), Don (Debbie), Patty (Pat), Lynn (Dirk) and David (Mindi). Being the oldest of 59 cousins, Bob was a monumental role model to many. He graduated from West High School in Billings, Montana and went on to attend college for a short time, before deciding that class times interfered with his hunting time. He went to work for Yellowstone Acoustics and worked with them for 47 years before retiring in 2019. A true testament to his loyal personality.

Bob married the love of his life, Darlene, in 1987 and got to spend 32 wonderful years together before Darlene passed away in 2019. The two spent their time raising their kids Jarrett, Cassie (Skylar), Shane (Tayt), Kelsey (Cole), and Kayla (Clay). They were blessed with numerous grandchildren, Haley, Makayla, Braxton, Rindi, Lexi, Nash, Wyld, and Quinn. As well as one great-grandchild, Jackson.

They were a perfect pair with Darlene being the firecracker and Bob being the soft-spoken teddy bear.

Heartbroken after Darlene's passing, Bob found comfort in the form of companionship with Wanda Hamilton. We are forever thankful for the happiness she brought him in the last year of his life.

Calling Bob an avid outdoorsman is the understatement of the century. He lived for the outdoors. His happy place was in God's creation, looking for critters. He instilled the value of hunting into his kids. If you knew Bob, you knew his love of hunting. His trophy wall in his garage was always a conversation piece that he was proud of. We know his memory will live on in the hunting stories that will be told for years and years to come.

Gone far too soon, Bob leaves behind his parents, siblings, kids, grandkids, many family members, and countless friends. We will miss everything about him, but mostly his kind-hearted nature, friendly smile, and dance moves.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, June 2nd at 2:00 pm. The location will be King of Glory Church, 4125 Grand Avenue in Billings, MT.