Robert (Bob) Mathew Rom

Robert (Bob) Mathew Rom, age 81, of McLeod, Mt. passed away on October 28. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be announced at a later date. For the full obituary or to leave condolences for the family please visit www.cfgbillings.com.

