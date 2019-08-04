{{featured_button_text}}

MANZANILLO, Mex — Robert (Bob) Metcalf was born on Feb. 21, 1950, in Billings to Bob & Esther Metcalf they lived in Silesia.

The dear Lord called for Bob on the morning of June 24, 2019, to end his pain and suffering in Manzanillo, Mexico.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Bob & Esther (Otis) Metcalf; sister Cindy Metcalf Wiatt; and nephew, Ryan Schulz. He is survived by his wife, Paulina Puga; stepson, Bryan Puga; daughter, Lindsay Urbani Cash; sisters Esther Covey and Terri (Tim) Schulz; nephews, Cory Schulz, Mike Wiatt, and Nick (Katie Strong) Wiatt; and niece, Amber (Andy) Morton.

A service will be held at 10 a.m., Aug. 14, 2019, at the Sunset Cemetery in Bozeman at the Vietnam Wall. A luncheon will be held at the Lindley Center after the service. Memorials can be made to the Gallatin Marine Corps League Toys for Tots.

