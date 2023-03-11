Robert (Bob) Otis Jones died unexpectedly of natural causes in Kahului, Maui, Hawaii, on December 11, 2022. He was born in Harlowton, Montana, January 22, 1955, to Warren (Buck) and Mary (Scotty) Jones. Bob was the youngest of three children raised on the now six-generation ranch of Two Dot Land and Livestock.

A larger-than-life Republican rancher, Bob was quick witted, a deep thinker, and was incredibly loyal to his family and friends. He was humble and kind. As a youth, he freely roamed the ranch with his brother Bill, cousins, and friends. He had an enduring love for his sister Pam. Bob grew up understanding and honoring his parent's values and the importance of the ranch legacy. Bob discovered his joy of hunting with his Uncle Bob Baxter and Rene Labrie. His stories of growing up on the ranch were full of escapades and some misadventures such as when he wanted to see what would happen if he lit just one piece of hay on fire. He subsequently had to help put out his first haystack fire.

Bob attended Harlowton schools graduating from high school in 1973. He was involved and very accomplished in track, wrestling, and football. Football was a favorite sport and Bob spoke fondly of Coach Jim Meyers, who taught him and his teammates important life lessons. Bob played a year for the Bobcats and remained a lifelong fan. He graduated from MSU Bozeman with a degree in Agriculture Production and Animal Science in 1978. He returned to the family ranch where he remained through his life, a true steward of the land.

Bob married Cherie Labrie in 1975. They had four children: Adam, Amy, Ashley and Allison. The couple were later divorced.

Bob married Diane Neighbor Hess, at their ranch home in 1994. They blended their families of Bob's four children with Diane's two children, Jenn and Chris, creating one large loving clan. Bob and Diane spent 30 years enjoying each other and their family. He gave tremendous support to Diane throughout her career as a nurse practitioner. Bob always referred to Diane as the love of his life.

Bob was committed to the Harlowton community through many years. He was a Wheatland County Commissioner. He served on FSA, school, city, hospital, mental health boards, and on the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. Bob''s mother Scotty called Bob an "old soul" for he was wise beyond his years. Just being in the room with him had a calming effect and he had the ability to deliver wisdom without one even realizing it. His love was unconditional. Bob often said his greatest purpose in life was to mentor others. He took immense pride in the family ranch, and the support he provided for each member of his family. His striking photographs and stories of the ranch, including the many times and ways he could get stuck in a tractor, truck, or buggy were epic. Bob saw the many layers of value on the ranch. He explained this to his daughter Alli when she interviewed him for the Montana Heritage Project during her senior year of high school. When it came to ranching in the Upper Musselshell Valley, Bob identified the top five layers of value in ranching as "the people, the river, the past, the ability to adapt, and the land." When out in the hills tending to cattle, he would often comment, "If cattle could live on scenery, ranching would be easy." Bob's one liners were famous within the family and his circle of friends. "This ain't no church camp" was frequently stated during hectic times working cattle. He had a wonderful way of offering perspective when family members faced various life challenges by commenting "Six months from now it won't matter," or "a way will open."

Bob enjoyed bow and rifle hunting elk and setting up hunting camps with his good buddies Rick Hinand and John Cooney. Their respective children often participated in the hunts, and the resulting stories were rich indeed. Bob's last elk hunt was this past November 12, with Adam, and he got a spike bull on the ranch. Family trips to Chico were a favorite.

Bob loved to travel with his Diane. One of his favorite places to visit was back East where he got to meet Diane's countless cousins, became a Patriots fan, and decided he could easily be a tugboat captain and maybe even live in New England. Bob and Diane's last excursion was to Hawaii because Bob had long wanted Diane to see the beauty of the islands. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Buck and Scotty Jones.

He is survived by his wife Diane and their family: Jenn Perkins, Chris (Stephanie) Hess, Adam (Christy) Jones, Amy (Jeff) Moore, Ashley (Josh) Henigman, Allison (Harrison White) Jones. Grandchildren Jocelyn (Cortney) Perkins, Jimmy Perkins, Henry Henigman, Ava Moore, Natalie Henigman, Gib White, Lila Moore, Tucker White, Grace Moore, Larkin Hess, Lennon Hess, and Kimber Jones; siblings sister Pam (Ed) Jones-Hahn, and brother Bill (Debbie) Jones, and many wonderful nieces, nephews, cousins and great friends.

Memorial services will be held June 17, at 2 p.m., at Two Dot Land and Livestock North with a reception following at the Wheatland County Fairgrounds in Harlowton. Our family will continue to make Bob proud. His was a life well lived and his legacy "A thing of joy and beauty forever."