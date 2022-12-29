 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Robert (Bob) Otis Jones

Robert (Bob) Otis Jones, age 67, of Harlowton, Montana, passed away of natural causes in Kahului, Maui, Hawaii, on December 11.

A full obituary will be printed soon.

A memorial for our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend will be in the Spring, a season Bobby loved.

