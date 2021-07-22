Robert 'Bob' Owen Lab

Robert 'Bob' Owen Lab, 75, of Culbertson passed away July 18, 2021, after a long courageous fight against multiple health challenges. He was born to parents John and Helen Lab on May 17, 1946, and raised in Culbertson.

He joined the Navy and served from 1965 till 1969 and was a Vietnam War Veteran. Following his Navy years, he worked in the the sanitation services in Billings and opened his own business. Failing health led to the sale of his business and ultimately to a liver transplant.

The following twenty years were filled with Bob's many medical encounters, but also good times with his many friends. He is survived by those friends and family who were inspired by his determination to survive and will and remains in their memories. Graveside services in Culbertson, Montana will be held Thursday, August 29, 2:00 p.m. with a reception following.