Robert "Bob" Pace
LEWISTOWN - Robert "Bob" Pace was born in Lewistown in 1934. He served in the U.S. Marines from 1953 to 1956, stationed in both Japan and Korea. He married JoAnn Schaff in 1956. Bob was a Billings Police officer from 1964 to 1969 and was shot in the line of duty. In the 1970's he worked as a regional manager for LeFebure until retirement.
Bob and Jo had five children: Rob (Pam), Chuck, Mici (Larry), Tracy (Carla), and Brook (Jamie); five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was preceeded in death by his wife JoAnn and his son Tracy.
At Bob's request, no service will be held.
