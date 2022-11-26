Robert "Bob" Raymond Doran

Robert “Bob” Doran passed away peacefully on the morning of November 23.

Bob was born on October 22, 1934 in Culbertson, MT to Meurice and Raymond Doran. He was raised in Sidney, MT and graduated from high school there. After attending college, Bob served as a pilot with the USMC for 21 years, returning to Billings with his family after retiring.

Bob is survived by his wife Jane of 65 years, his daughter Christine, grandchildren Brett, Jillian and Bethany, and great-grandchildren Grace, Abigail, and Lillian. He was preceded in death by his daughter Paula.

Services will be held at King of Glory Lutheran Church on December 1, at 2 p.m. Funeral arrangements are by Smith Funeral Chapels. A full obituary can be found at www.smithfuneralchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the charity of your choice.