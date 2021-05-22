Robert 'Bob' Roy passed away Sunday, May 16, 2021, surrounded by his family.

He was born on Aug. 19, 1939, to Alex Thomas Roy and Gertrude Lorinda Roy in Roundup. In August of 1959, he joined the U.S. Army, being honorably discharged in 1967.

On Jan. 28, 1977, he married the love of his life, Reeta Fay Bouchee, helping her raise three daughters: Marcella Bouchee Olson, Kimberley Bouchee Krank and L'Oreal Bouchee, giving him 14 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

He loved working with wood and perfected his skills. He retired from Billings Public Schools in 2006, working as a janitor for Billings Senior High School.

He was preceded in death by his mother, father and loving stepfather, Pauly Balich; brother Gordon; wife Reeta; daughter Marcella; and three grandsons, Jeremy Wilson, Travis Olson and Phynx Harris.

Services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 10, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.