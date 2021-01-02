Robert “Bob” Saffo, 80, passed away on October 7, 2020, of heart failure in Billings. Bob was born to John and Anna Saffo in January 1940 in Shelton, Connecitcut. He has two brothers, John and Richard, and one sister, Marion (deceased). As a child growing up in Connecticut Bob enjoyed making things. One example of that is he loved the outdoors so he made a backpack out of wood.

In the late 1960's Bob and friends wanted to explore the west to hunt and fish; they came to Idaho. While in Idaho he met his first wife. Bob and his wife later moved to Emigrant Montana and had four children, Carrie, Becky, Clint and Buck. Bob built, and they operated a sporting goods store there. He enjoyed tying flies and taught his kids to tie, so they could sell them in the shop. Some of the visitors to his shop were Dan Bailey, Festes from Gunsmoke, Dennis Quaid, and Henry Fonda Jr, who gave Bob a saddle for one of his horses.

Following their divorce Bob moved to Billings and managed several Rod and Gun shops. He was a licensed gunsmith, and enjoyed working with and repairing guns. Bob also loved to dance, and in 1989 he met Donna Butsch at a Soda Pop dance. They married in July of 1989. They both enjoyed exploring the outdoors of Montana.

Bob is survived by his wife, Donna Saffo, his two brothers, his children and grandchildren. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister. Funeral arrangements were made by Dahl Funeral Services. Per Bob's request there was no memorial service.