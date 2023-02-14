Robert "Bob" Schneider, 77, of Missoula, Montana sadly left us on February 2 after a brief battle with leukemia. Bob was born on March 23, 1945 in Anaconda to Charles and Elaine Schneider. As a young boy, Bob, spent time enjoying the outdoors and playing sports for Butte Central Catholic High School and Glasgow High School. He then went on to attend his beloved University of Montana and received a Bachelor of Arts in History and a Masters in Finance.

Bob proudly served in the United States Army. During his service, he was stationed overseas in Munich, Germany where his love of travel began. Following his military service, he became a bank examiner for the United States Federal Reserve. Bob went on to work for First Interstate Bank where he worked for more than 40 years as President of the Billings Heights Branch and President and Regional Marketing Manager of the Flathead Valley.

His family and an extensive group of friends will remember Bob for his love of fly fishing, Grizzly football, and wine. A true world traveler, he visited 31 countries during his life. He is survived by his wife, Kathy (Missoula, MT), son Ehren Schneider (Damascus, OR), daughter Danielle Alpert (Barnegat, NJ), stepsons Jason Kabalin (Stockton, CA) and Travis Kabalin (Manhattan, MT), sister Gail Hoodenpyle (Tucson, AZ), and brother Ray Schneider (Tucson, AZ), along with 7 grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his brother Jim Schneider (Scottsdale, AZ) and his parents.

A celebration of life will be held during the summer of 2023. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society in Bob's name at https://diy.lls.org/BobSchneiderMemorial.