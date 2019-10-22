Robert ‘Bob’ Schwab, 75, of Shepherd passed away Oct. 21, 2019 at his home. He was born on Feb. 10, 1944 in Billings to Arnold & Florence Schwab, one of 5 sons. Robert graduated from Shepherd High School. He married Sharon on Nov. 6, 1976 in Shepherd and became a father to Debbie, Teri, and David.
Robert served with the US Army Reserves from 1962-1968 and was honorably discharged as a Sergeant.
Robert worked as a Electrical Lineman and on his farm in Shepherd all of his life. He served on the Shepherd Volunteer Fire Department for over 25 years (how many years exactly escape us). He recently received his 55 year pin for his membership in the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Sharon, a son, David and a grandson, JR.
He is survived by his four brothers Dick (Sharon), Tom, Arnie (Gladys), and Lloyd (Cindy), his daughters (Debbie French-Forsyth and Teri Pike-Gillette), seven grandchildren, one great-granddaughter and many nephews, nieces, and cousins.
A funeral service will be held on Oct. 24, 2019 with viewing at 10 a.m. and the service at 11 a.m. at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Shepherd. A reception will follow the service and internment will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Billings at 2:30 pm.
Memorials may be made to Shepherd Volunteer Fire Department-PO Box 1-Shepherd, MT 59079.
