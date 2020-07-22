Robert (Bob) Thrams
Robert (Bob) Thrams, age 98 residing at the Holy Rosary Residential Extended Care, was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on July 18, 2020.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 1-6 p.m. at Stevenson & Sons Funeral Home in Miles City. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Miles City. Interment will follow at a later date next to his wife at the Custer County Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting: www.stevensonandsons.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Thrams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.