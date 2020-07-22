Robert (Bob) Thrams, age 98 residing at the Holy Rosary Residential Extended Care, was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on July 18, 2020.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 1-6 p.m. at Stevenson & Sons Funeral Home in Miles City. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Miles City. Interment will follow at a later date next to his wife at the Custer County Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting: www.stevensonandsons.com.