On March 30, 2020, Robert 'Bob' Waldo returned to the woods that he loved so much, leaving the rest of us to celebrate him and his love for life.

Bob was born in Billings on October 5, 1937, and terrorized Stillwater County for most of his life. He worked as a miner, Montana Highway Patrolman, heavy equipment operator and foreman on the Trans-Alaska Pipeline, Santa Claus and finally Master Woodcutter/Head Honcho.

Bob was dearly loved by everyone that ever got to know him. He lived life to the fullest, did exactly what he wanted and nothing was more important to him than his family. He led us by example and taught us to be strong. We may feel lost now, but don't worry dad, we'll do what you taught us. We'll 'grab ahold of the S.O.B' and carry on!

Bob was proceeded in death by his parents (Hank and Toots), brothers (Bruce, Jim and Donny) and sister (JoAnn), is survived by his wife of over 64 years (Audrey [McGann] Waldo), his daughter's (Nancy Pickett and Lori Reimer), his grandsons (Zak Reimer (Hannah Wilson) and Daniel Pickett), his dear friends (Cye Pettingill and Fred Pashusta), cousins, nephews, nieces, … and many many others that loved, honored and respected him for the great man that he was. He is and will be dearly missed!!

