On March 10, 2022, Robert “Bob” Weber, of Billings, passed away peacefully in his home at the age of 79. Bob was born on Nov. 29, 1942, to his parents Paul and Mildred Weber in Mandan, North Dakota. Bob spent his early years in Fort Yates, North Dakota; Chadron, Nebraska; El Paso, Texas; and Glasgow, Montana, before the family moved to Billings. Bob attended Central Catholic High School (Class of '60), before moving to study political science at St. John's Univ., Minnesota (Class of '64). During his time at St. John's, Bob met his wife Sharon (Johnson) on a blind date, and the two were married on Sept. 4, 1965. After marriage, Bob pursued graduate studies first at the Univ of Michigan before moving on to the Univ. of Rochester, where he earned his Ph.D. in Political Science. After a brief stint working on Capitol Hill, Bob and his family moved back to Minnesota, where he worked as a professor at St. John's Univ. for 37 years prior to his retirement and their move back to Montana in 2005. While at St. John's, he created the Washington DC Summer Study Program which continues to this day.