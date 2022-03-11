On March 10, 2022, Robert “Bob” Weber, of Billings, passed away peacefully in his home at the age of 79. Bob was born on Nov. 29, 1942, to his parents Paul and Mildred Weber in Mandan, North Dakota. Bob spent his early years in Fort Yates, North Dakota; Chadron, Nebraska; El Paso, Texas; and Glasgow, Montana, before the family moved to Billings. Bob attended Central Catholic High School (Class of '60), before moving to study political science at St. John's Univ., Minnesota (Class of '64). During his time at St. John's, Bob met his wife Sharon (Johnson) on a blind date, and the two were married on Sept. 4, 1965. After marriage, Bob pursued graduate studies first at the Univ of Michigan before moving on to the Univ. of Rochester, where he earned his Ph.D. in Political Science. After a brief stint working on Capitol Hill, Bob and his family moved back to Minnesota, where he worked as a professor at St. John's Univ. for 37 years prior to his retirement and their move back to Montana in 2005. While at St. John's, he created the Washington DC Summer Study Program which continues to this day.
Bob loved every type of fishing and often used to say, “A bad day fishing is still better than a good day at work.” He also loved books on politics and baseball, oatmeal cookies (which he would sneak as often as he could), watching football and the Minnesota Twins, and gardening. He especially loved his five grandchildren: Kyle, Sophia, Nathaniel, Isabela and Giuliana.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Sharon; his three children, Chris (Lola), Michelle (Jim), and David (Noelia); his brother, Joseph Weber (Kathleen); as well as all his grandchildren. He was surrounded by his wife and children when he passed.
A memorial service officiated by Deacon Tom Landry will be at 2 p.m. Monday, March 14, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave. in Billings, and a memorial mass will be offered at St. Pius X at a later date.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.