Robert 'Bob' William Lehman Sr. passed away peacefully with family present in Hillsboro, Oregon, on Jan. 15, at the age of 89.

Bob was born in Bridger, Montana, to William and Emma (Hergenrider) Lehman on March 28, 1931. He was raised and attended school in Belfry, Montana where he was active in all sports as team member of Belfry Bats. After graduation, Bob joined the U.S. Navy as part of the Electronics Division. He married Lois E. May on Feb. 3, 1951 in Bridger, MT.

Bob and Lois lived at Whidbey Island, Oak Harbor, WA and Cavite City, Cavite in the Philippine Islands during his enlisted Navy years and Laurel before settling down in Billings, MT. Together they had three children, Gail Rae, Robert Jr. and Coleen. Bob held a position as an electronics specialist at Sears for several years before going back to college in 1964 at Northern Montana in Havre, MT and graduating in 1969 with a teaching degree.

He serviced four years to Active Navy Reserve from April 1956 to April 1962. On Nov 4, 1967 Bob and Lois divorced. Bob taught Electronics at Billings Senior High from 1967 to 1969 as part of the newly formed vocational education program. On July 3, 1968 Bob married Mildred Jean (Walker) Clark. His family grew with the addition of Millie's four children which he loved as his own, Gail Lynn, Gary, Sharon, and Guy.