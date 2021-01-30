Robert 'Bob' William Lehman Sr. passed away peacefully with family present in Hillsboro, Oregon, on Jan. 15, at the age of 89.
Bob was born in Bridger, Montana, to William and Emma (Hergenrider) Lehman on March 28, 1931. He was raised and attended school in Belfry, Montana where he was active in all sports as team member of Belfry Bats. After graduation, Bob joined the U.S. Navy as part of the Electronics Division. He married Lois E. May on Feb. 3, 1951 in Bridger, MT.
Bob and Lois lived at Whidbey Island, Oak Harbor, WA and Cavite City, Cavite in the Philippine Islands during his enlisted Navy years and Laurel before settling down in Billings, MT. Together they had three children, Gail Rae, Robert Jr. and Coleen. Bob held a position as an electronics specialist at Sears for several years before going back to college in 1964 at Northern Montana in Havre, MT and graduating in 1969 with a teaching degree.
He serviced four years to Active Navy Reserve from April 1956 to April 1962. On Nov 4, 1967 Bob and Lois divorced. Bob taught Electronics at Billings Senior High from 1967 to 1969 as part of the newly formed vocational education program. On July 3, 1968 Bob married Mildred Jean (Walker) Clark. His family grew with the addition of Millie's four children which he loved as his own, Gail Lynn, Gary, Sharon, and Guy.
He accepted a higher teaching position and began teaching Electronics at Clackamas Community College located in Oregon City, Oregon in Sept 1969. The family purchased acreage on New Kirchner Road between Oregon City and Mulino in 1973 where they had adventures to fill their spare time which included raising sheep and Christmas tree farming. Before retiring from teaching in 1992 Bob helped develop robot curriculum and attempting to contact Mars with the Ham Radio Club in Barlow Hall of Clackamas Community College. Retiring from teaching freed up his time to travel and enjoy family time. He believed education was key for a happy productive life and was trying to teach others up to the end.
Survived by Bob are his siblings, August 'Dean' Lehman, Florence (Allen) Althoff, David (Pauline) Lehman. Six of his children, 16 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren
Bob was preceded in death by William Lehman, Emma (Hergenrider) Lehman, Gary Clark, Mildred (Walker) Lehman.
Interment took place at Beavercreek Memorial Cemetery Jan. 30, 2021.
