Robert (Bob) William Phillips

Bob took pride in making sure his family was well provided for. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Bob also had a passion for fishing the Bighorn River. He was fortunate to get out and spend time casting from the banks this summer. He will be remembered for his love to travel and for being a good companion. Bob loved to talk and give advice to anyone who had a listening ear. He had a drive to want to help others and see them succeed. Bob was a dedicated Nebraska Huskers fan and enjoyed fussing over the game with his son and grandson. In his younger years he enjoyed playing handball in Rock Island, Illinois with a group of guys from work. Bob made great efforts to connect with those who he cared about. He wanted those around him to know he loved and cared about them. His heart and dedication to family will always be remembered.