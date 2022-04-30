Robert "Bob" Wooton, 83 of Billings, passed away on April 29, in Billings.

Bob was born on May 2, 1938 in Bismarck, ND, to Ralph and Challas (Crawford) Wooton. He is survived by his wife, Sharon Wooton; daughter, Kim (Jim) Pearson, and their sons: Dylan and Liam; and grandsons: Sydney and Symon (Jeannine's children).

Bob was Preceded in death by his daughter, Jeannine.

Graveside services with military honors will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, May 6, at Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel, MT.

Heights Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.