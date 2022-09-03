Robert "Bobby" Propp

Bobby was born in Billings on January 24, 1949, the oldest son of Robert and Dora (Ferro) Propp. He grew up on the south side attending Orchard and Riverside Junior High then graduating from Billings Senior in 1967. He attended Eastern Montana College for two years and then went on to become a meat cutter working for Spear Meat Market and Midland Foods. After Midland Foods, Bobby went to work in the gaming industry as a poker dealer. He then did the books for the Crystal Bar & Casino retiring in 2019.