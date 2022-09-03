Robert "Bobby" Propp

Bobby Propp, 73, of Billings passed away Wednesday, August 31, at St. Vincent Hospital from complications following surgery.
Bobby was born in Billings on January 24, 1949, the oldest son of Robert and Dora (Ferro) Propp. He grew up on the south side attending Orchard and Riverside Junior High then graduating from Billings Senior in 1967. He attended Eastern Montana College for two years and then went on to become a meat cutter working for Spear Meat Market and Midland Foods. After Midland Foods, Bobby went to work in the gaming industry as a poker dealer. He then did the books for the Crystal Bar & Casino retiring in 2019.
Bobby is survived by his brother Larry of Billings and special cousin Sandra Bacon. He is preceded in death by his parents.
Cremation has taken place. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 8 at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th Street in Billings. Interment at Mountview Cemetery to follow.
Memorials may be made to the Shrine Transportation Fund or a charity of one's choice.
