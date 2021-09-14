Robert Bradley

Bob was born on Oct. 12, 1945. His natural affinity for mechanics and working with his hands helped him excel in the army and throughout the rest of his life. He always believed in hard work, but believed one should play even harder. Bob thrived in his passions, from working on cars and motorcycles to art, and especially music. He'd sing along to any song, often with a guitar in his hands, sometimes forgetting words and making it his own. He was known for having a charitable heart, there was no one he would turn away from help.